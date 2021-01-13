The Weir Group PLC (OTCMKTS:WEGRY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

The Weir Group PLC (OTCMKTS:WEGRY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,400 shares, a growth of 754.5% from the December 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of WEGRY opened at $14.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.83. The Weir Group has a 52-week low of $3.96 and a 52-week high of $14.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.29 billion, a PE ratio of 25.07 and a beta of 2.20.

Get The Weir Group alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on WEGRY shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on The Weir Group in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of The Weir Group in a research report on Monday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of The Weir Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of The Weir Group in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered The Weir Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.00.

The Weir Group PLC produces and sells highly-engineered equipment worldwide. It operates through three segments: Minerals, ESCO, and Oil & Gas. The Minerals segment offers slurry handling equipment and associated aftermarket support services for abrasive high-wear applications used in the mining and oil sands markets.

Further Reading: Why is the price target of stocks important?



Receive News & Ratings for The Weir Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Weir Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.