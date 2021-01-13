Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) Given New $580.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) had its target price hoisted by Credit Suisse Group from $556.00 to $580.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on TMO. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $570.00 target price on the stock. Atlantic Securities started coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. They set an overweight rating and a $494.00 target price on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup cut Thermo Fisher Scientific from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Thermo Fisher Scientific from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $488.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $470.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $492.58.

NYSE TMO opened at $498.77 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $470.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $441.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $197.68 billion, a PE ratio of 53.98, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.98. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a 1 year low of $250.21 and a 1 year high of $532.57.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The medical research company reported $5.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.37 by $1.26. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 14.12%. The firm had revenue of $8.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.94 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific will post 15.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, November 5th that allows the company to buyback $2.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the medical research company to repurchase up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.18%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.13%.

In related news, COO Mark Stevenson sold 14,133 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $473.84, for a total value of $6,696,780.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 58,005 shares in the company, valued at $27,485,089.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $479.94, for a total value of $4,799,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 228,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $109,759,398.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 38,246 shares of company stock valued at $18,220,461. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,621,011 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,210,756,000 after purchasing an additional 376,531 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 287,808.7% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 1,954,900 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,634,000 after purchasing an additional 1,954,221 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.6% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,915,477 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $845,722,000 after purchasing an additional 48,950 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.0% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,892,706 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $835,668,000 after purchasing an additional 37,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 5.6% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,614,952 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $713,034,000 after purchasing an additional 85,254 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.12% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery and production of drugs and vaccines, and diagnosis of diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, academic, and government markets.

