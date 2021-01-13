THK (OTCMKTS:THKLY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $18.32

THK Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:THKLY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $18.32 and last traded at $18.11, with a volume of 10682 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.63.

THKLY has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of THK from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of THK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of THK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of THK from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 2.87. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 146.94 and a beta of 1.43.

THK Co, Ltd. manufactures and supplies machinery components worldwide. It provides linear motion (LM) guides, spline nuts, LM strokes, cross roller guides, linear ball slides, flat rollers, slide rails, LM guide actuators, ball splines, linear bushes, precision linear packs, cross roller tables, LM rollers, and slide packs.

