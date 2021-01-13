ThoreNext (THX) One Day Volume Hits $3,453.00

ThoreNext (CURRENCY:THX) traded up 4.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 13th. ThoreNext has a market cap of $15.32 million and approximately $3,453.00 worth of ThoreNext was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ThoreNext coin can currently be purchased for about $0.32 or 0.00000856 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, ThoreNext has traded 55.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.08 or 0.00043088 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00005656 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $144.69 or 0.00387639 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.54 or 0.00041628 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0712 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,557.09 or 0.04171569 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002680 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.97 or 0.00013307 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002680 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000031 BTC.

ThoreNext Coin Profile

ThoreNext (CRYPTO:THX) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 15th, 2018. ThoreNext’s total supply is 210,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 47,950,305 coins. The official message board for ThoreNext is medium.com/@Thorenetwork . The Reddit community for ThoreNext is /r/Thorecoin . ThoreNext’s official website is www.thorenext.com . ThoreNext’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Through ThoreNext blockchain and Cryptoeconomics, the time and complexity of developing TRUST are abstracted away, which allows a large number Upcoming StartUp & iOT Firms to collaborate and share in the profits of such collaboration without a hierarchical structure of a traditional firm. ThoreNext Blockchain systems replace that trust and cutting out Middlemen and their fees will allow users to exchange IoT ideas and Execution at a significantly lower cost. Thorenext (THX) will migrate to its mainnet, for more information please refer to https://medium.com/@Thorenetwork/thx-thxchain-swap-mainnet2020-thxchain-update-edfef2a14f7f “

Buying and Selling ThoreNext

ThoreNext can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ThoreNext directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ThoreNext should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ThoreNext using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

