Till Capital Co. (OTCMKTS:TILCF) Short Interest Update

Till Capital Co. (OTCMKTS:TILCF) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 90.9% from the December 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Till Capital stock traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.30. 2,910 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,483. Till Capital has a 12 month low of $1.32 and a 12 month high of $4.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.99.
Till Capital Company Profile
