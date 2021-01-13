Till Capital Co. (OTCMKTS:TILCF) Short Interest Update

Till Capital Co. (OTCMKTS:TILCF) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 90.9% from the December 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Till Capital stock traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.30. 2,910 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,483. Till Capital has a 12 month low of $1.32 and a 12 month high of $4.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.99.

Till Capital Company Profile

Till Capital Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance and reinsurance business in Canada, Bermuda, and the United States. The company provides assumption reinsurance to insurance companies that want to exit the Canadian market; and to insurance companies that want to transfer their remaining claim liabilities on particular books of business.

