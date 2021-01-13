Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) Sets New 12-Month High at $22.90

Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $22.90 and last traded at $22.88, with a volume of 388 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.29.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Titan Machinery from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. BidaskClub raised Titan Machinery from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. William Blair upgraded Titan Machinery from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Titan Machinery from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Titan Machinery from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.75.

Get Titan Machinery alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $509.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.58 and a beta of 1.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.42 and its 200 day moving average is $14.91.

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.23. Titan Machinery had a net margin of 1.32% and a return on equity of 5.86%. Equities research analysts forecast that Titan Machinery Inc. will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Titan Machinery news, Director Tony Christianson sold 13,566 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.73, for a total value of $294,789.18. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 48,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,046,929.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Joseph Meyer sold 94,574 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.99, for a total value of $1,985,108.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 512,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,765,015.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 161,840 shares of company stock valued at $3,359,804. Corporate insiders own 15.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Titan Machinery by 69.6% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 41,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 17,200 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Titan Machinery by 11.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 51,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 5,217 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Titan Machinery by 41.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 39,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 11,657 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Titan Machinery by 2.0% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 124,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of Titan Machinery in the second quarter valued at about $159,000. 76.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN)

Titan Machinery Inc owns and operates a network of full-service agricultural and construction equipment stores. It operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and International. The company sells new and used equipment, including agricultural and construction equipment manufactured under the CNH Industrial family of brands, as well as equipment from various other manufacturers.

Featured Article: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Titan Machinery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Titan Machinery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.