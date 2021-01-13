TitanSwap (TITAN) Hits Market Capitalization of $36.82 Million

TitanSwap (CURRENCY:TITAN) traded 2.9% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 13th. TitanSwap has a total market cap of $36.82 million and $3.13 million worth of TitanSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TitanSwap token can now be bought for $0.69 or 0.00001930 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, TitanSwap has traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.89 or 0.00044473 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00005878 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $142.20 or 0.00398031 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.93 or 0.00041793 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0687 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,540.29 or 0.04311311 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002803 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00013430 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002799 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000033 BTC.

About TitanSwap

TitanSwap (TITAN) is a token. Its launch date was September 14th, 2018. TitanSwap’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 53,404,160 tokens. TitanSwap’s official website is titanswap.org . TitanSwap’s official Twitter account is @TitanAutonomous and its Facebook page is accessible here

