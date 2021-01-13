Tiziana Life Sciences Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:TLSA)

Tiziana Life Sciences PLC (NASDAQ:TLSA) was the target of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Investors purchased 2,564 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 2,881% compared to the average volume of 86 call options.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Tiziana Life Sciences in the 3rd quarter worth $59,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Tiziana Life Sciences by 2,700.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 350,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 337,508 shares during the period. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Tiziana Life Sciences in the third quarter worth about $645,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tiziana Life Sciences during the third quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Tiziana Life Sciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 2.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TLSA has been the subject of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target (down from $25.00) on shares of Tiziana Life Sciences in a research report on Monday, September 21st. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Tiziana Life Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tiziana Life Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 7th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Tiziana Life Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tiziana Life Sciences has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.58.

Shares of TLSA traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.34. 6,599,793 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,467,449. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.32 and a 200 day moving average of $4.30. The company has a market capitalization of $214.49 million, a PE ratio of -108.00 and a beta of 2.27. Tiziana Life Sciences has a 1-year low of $0.62 and a 1-year high of $12.17.

About Tiziana Life Sciences

Tiziana Life Sciences Plc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of molecules and related diagnostics to treat diseases in oncology and immunology in the United Kingdom. The company's product pipeline includes Foralumab (TZLS-401), a human anti-CD3 monclonal antibody for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, such GvHD, ulcerative colitis, Crohn's disease, multiple sclerosis, type-1 diabetes, inflammatory bowel diseases, psoriasis, and rheumatoid arthritis; and Milciclib (TZLS-201), which is an orally bioavailable, small molecule inhibitor of cyclin-dependent kinases and Src family kinases for the treatment of hepatocellular carcinoma.

