TLG Immobilien AG (TLG.F) (ETR:TLG) PT Set at €24.00 by Kepler Capital Markets

TLG Immobilien AG (TLG.F) (ETR:TLG) received a €24.00 ($28.24) target price from Kepler Capital Markets in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 4.62% from the stock’s current price.

TLG stock opened at €22.94 ($26.99) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.64. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €22.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of €18.62. TLG Immobilien AG has a fifty-two week low of €10.98 ($12.92) and a fifty-two week high of €31.55 ($37.12). The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.81.

About TLG Immobilien AG (TLG.F)

TLG Immobilien AG operates as a commercial real estate company in Germany. The company is also involved in the letting, management, acquisition, development, disposal, and renting of office, retail, and hotel properties. It operates seven hotels. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

