TLG Immobilien AG (TLG.F) (ETR:TLG) PT Set at €24.00 by Kepler Capital Markets

TLG Immobilien AG (TLG.F) (ETR:TLG) received a €24.00 ($28.24) target price from Kepler Capital Markets in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 4.62% from the stock’s current price.
TLG stock opened at €22.94 ($26.99) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.64. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €22.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of €18.62. TLG Immobilien AG has a fifty-two week low of €10.98 ($12.92) and a fifty-two week high of €31.55 ($37.12). The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.81.
About TLG Immobilien AG (TLG.F)
