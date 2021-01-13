TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) Sets New 12-Month High at $201.31

TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $201.31 and last traded at $198.80, with a volume of 630 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $196.78.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BLD shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $183.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. KeyCorp increased their price target on TopBuild from $150.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Benchmark downgraded TopBuild from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. Truist Financial increased their price target on TopBuild from $160.00 to $184.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded TopBuild from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $191.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $158.92.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $181.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $160.11. The stock has a market cap of $6.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.59 and a beta of 1.61.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The construction company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.32. TopBuild had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 18.32%. The firm had revenue of $697.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $703.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that TopBuild Corp. will post 6.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In other TopBuild news, CFO John S. Peterson sold 2,750 shares of TopBuild stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.44, for a total transaction of $501,710.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven P. Raia sold 1,255 shares of TopBuild stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.53, for a total value of $210,250.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 17.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 695,164 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $79,089,000 after acquiring an additional 101,654 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 11.3% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 358,080 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $61,121,000 after buying an additional 36,457 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC raised its holdings in TopBuild by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 219,106 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,399,000 after purchasing an additional 11,628 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its holdings in TopBuild by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 201,840 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,452,000 after purchasing an additional 24,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Columbus Circle Investors raised its holdings in TopBuild by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 200,218 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,175,000 after purchasing an additional 29,205 shares during the last quarter. 94.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TopBuild Corp. installs and distributes insulation and other building products to the United States construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Distribution. It offers insulation products, rain gutters, glass and windows, afterpaint products, fireproofing and firestopping products, garage doors, fireplaces, shower enclosures, closet shelving, accessories, and other products; and insulation installation services.

