Tornado (TCORE) Market Cap Reaches $498,332.21

Tornado (CURRENCY:TCORE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 13th. During the last seven days, Tornado has traded 64.3% lower against the dollar. Tornado has a total market cap of $498,332.21 and $953,413.00 worth of Tornado was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tornado token can now be bought for approximately $83.06 or 0.00239881 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Tornado alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002888 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 21.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.89 or 0.00028570 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.80 or 0.00112069 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $90.17 or 0.00260438 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.73 or 0.00062749 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000746 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.75 or 0.00062817 BTC.

About Tornado

Tornado’s total supply is 6,000 tokens. Tornado’s official Twitter account is @tornadofinance . Tornado’s official website is tornado.finance

Buying and Selling Tornado

Tornado can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tornado directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tornado should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tornado using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Tornado Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tornado and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.