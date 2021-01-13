Toromont Industries Ltd. (TIH.TO) (TSE:TIH) to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.52 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts

Toromont Industries Ltd. (TIH.TO) (TSE:TIH) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Toromont Industries Ltd. (TIH.TO) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, January 7th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Sytchev expects that the company will post earnings of $0.52 per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $98.00 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Toromont Industries Ltd. (TIH.TO)’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.01 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.13 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $1.15 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also commented on TIH. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Toromont Industries Ltd. (TIH.TO) from C$75.00 to C$91.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Toromont Industries Ltd. (TIH.TO) from C$73.00 to C$85.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$101.00 price objective on shares of Toromont Industries Ltd. (TIH.TO) in a research note on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Toromont Industries Ltd. (TIH.TO) from C$82.00 to C$96.00 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Toromont Industries Ltd. (TIH.TO) from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from C$96.00 to C$95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Toromont Industries Ltd. (TIH.TO) presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$93.94.

TSE TIH opened at C$88.96 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.71. The firm has a market cap of C$7.32 billion and a PE ratio of 28.62. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$90.22 and a 200 day moving average price of C$80.36. Toromont Industries Ltd. has a 52 week low of C$52.36 and a 52 week high of C$94.86.

Toromont Industries Ltd. (TIH.TO) (TSE:TIH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.83 by C$0.11. The firm had revenue of C$921.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$926.10 million.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 5th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 8th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. Toromont Industries Ltd. (TIH.TO)’s payout ratio is 38.61%.

In other news, Senior Officer Mike Cuddy sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$94.65, for a total value of C$265,020.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 35,599 shares in the company, valued at C$3,369,445.35. Also, Director Scott Medhurst sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$87.49, for a total transaction of C$26,247.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 206,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$18,040,875.45. Insiders have sold a total of 18,776 shares of company stock worth $1,707,521 in the last 90 days.

Toromont Industries Ltd. (TIH.TO) Company Profile

Toromont Industries Ltd. provides specialized capital equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Equipment Group and CIMCO. The Equipment Group segment is involved in the sale, rental, and service of mobile equipment for Caterpillar and other manufacturers; sale, rental, and service of engines used in various applications, including industrial, commercial, marine, on-highway trucks, and power generation; and sale of complementary and related products, parts, and services.

