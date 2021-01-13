Touchstar plc (TST.L) (LON:TST) Trading 5.3% Higher

Touchstar plc (TST.L) (LON:TST)’s stock price traded up 5.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 50 ($0.65) and last traded at GBX 50 ($0.65). 4,500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 27% from the average session volume of 6,177 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 47.50 ($0.62).

The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.85. The firm has a market cap of £4.24 million and a PE ratio of 500.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 48.96 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 47.54.

About Touchstar plc (TST.L) (LON:TST)

Touchstar plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and builds rugged mobile computing devices in the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It supplies, installs, and maintains software applications and hardware solutions for mobile applications in the airline, transport, logistics, and access control industries.

Recommended Story: How to identify percentage decliners

Receive News & Ratings for Touchstar plc (TST.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Touchstar plc (TST.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.