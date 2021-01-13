TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $72.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “TPI Composites, Inc. is the manufacturer of composite wind blades for the wind energy market. It operates primarily in the U.S., Mexico, China and Turkey. TPI Composites, Inc. is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona. “

Get TPI Composites alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on TPIC. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on TPI Composites from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. JMP Securities upped their target price on TPI Composites from $47.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on TPI Composites from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on TPI Composites from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their target price on TPI Composites from $42.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $53.73.

Shares of NASDAQ:TPIC opened at $69.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. TPI Composites has a 52-week low of $9.19 and a 52-week high of $70.51. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.38. The company has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.45 and a beta of 1.66.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.93. TPI Composites had a negative return on equity of 7.79% and a negative net margin of 4.69%. The business had revenue of $474.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $404.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.13) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that TPI Composites will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other TPI Composites news, Director Daniel G. Weiss sold 27,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.04, for a total transaction of $1,144,917.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 448,602 shares in the company, valued at $18,859,228.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas J. Castle sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.50, for a total value of $51,350.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 392,425 shares of company stock valued at $15,967,820 over the last 90 days. 18.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in shares of TPI Composites in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of TPI Composites in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Perpetual Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of TPI Composites in the third quarter valued at about $95,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of TPI Composites by 10,662.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,767 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 3,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tao Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of TPI Composites in the third quarter valued at about $156,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

TPI Composites Company Profile

TPI Composites, Inc manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers. The company also provides composite solutions for the transportation industry. It operates in the United States, Asia, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India.

Further Reading: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TPI Composites (TPIC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TPI Composites Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TPI Composites and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.