Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on Aeterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS)

Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (NASDAQ:AEZS) (TSE:AEZ) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Monday. Investors purchased 2,879 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,423% compared to the typical volume of 189 call options.
NASDAQ:AEZS opened at $0.67 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.90 million, a PE ratio of -3.71 and a beta of 2.10. Aeterna Zentaris has a 12 month low of $0.29 and a 12 month high of $1.54.
Aeterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS) (TSE:AEZ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.13 million during the quarter. Aeterna Zentaris had a negative net margin of 369.10% and a negative return on equity of 125.54%.
Aeterna Zentaris Company Profile
Aeterna Zentaris Inc, a specialty biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing pharmaceutical therapies for treating oncology and endocrinology. Its commercial product is the Macrilen, a ghrelin receptor agonist that stimulates the secretion of growth hormone by binding to the GHSR-1a, a ghrelin receptor, which is used for endocrinology and oncology indications.
