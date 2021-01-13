Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on Aeterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS)

Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (NASDAQ:AEZS) (TSE:AEZ) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Monday. Investors purchased 2,879 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,423% compared to the typical volume of 189 call options.

NASDAQ:AEZS opened at $0.67 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.90 million, a PE ratio of -3.71 and a beta of 2.10. Aeterna Zentaris has a 12 month low of $0.29 and a 12 month high of $1.54.

Aeterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS) (TSE:AEZ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.13 million during the quarter. Aeterna Zentaris had a negative net margin of 369.10% and a negative return on equity of 125.54%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Aeterna Zentaris stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (NASDAQ:AEZS) (TSE:AEZ) by 34.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,123,998 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 286,853 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.79% of Aeterna Zentaris worth $395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 2.44% of the company’s stock.

Aeterna Zentaris Company Profile

Aeterna Zentaris Inc, a specialty biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing pharmaceutical therapies for treating oncology and endocrinology. Its commercial product is the Macrilen, a ghrelin receptor agonist that stimulates the secretion of growth hormone by binding to the GHSR-1a, a ghrelin receptor, which is used for endocrinology and oncology indications.

