Traders Buy High Volume of Put Options on Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT)

Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders bought 2,132 put options on the company. This is an increase of 1,052% compared to the typical volume of 185 put options.

A number of research firms recently commented on MAT. MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of Mattel from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of Mattel in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $17.50 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Mattel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Mattel from $15.00 to $17.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Mattel from $12.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.13.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAT. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Mattel by 2.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,354,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,786,000 after purchasing an additional 171,404 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Mattel in the second quarter valued at about $339,000. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of Mattel in the second quarter valued at about $607,000. Cigna Investments Inc. New acquired a new stake in shares of Mattel in the second quarter valued at about $107,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Mattel by 4.3% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 276,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,670,000 after purchasing an additional 11,374 shares during the last quarter. 98.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mattel stock traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.91. 350,314 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,075,261. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.05, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Mattel has a fifty-two week low of $6.53 and a fifty-two week high of $19.23. The company has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,925.00 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.15.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. Mattel had a negative net margin of 0.08% and a positive return on equity of 30.41%. Mattel’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Mattel will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Mattel, Inc, a children's entertainment company, designs and produces toys and consumer products worldwide. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, Enchantimals, and Polly Pocket brands; dolls and books under the American Girl brand name; diecast cars, tracks, playsets, and play products for kids, adults, and collectors under the Hot Wheels brand name; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other lifestyle products under the Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends, Power wheels, Fireman Sam, and Shimmer and Shine brands.

