Traders Buy High Volume of Put Options on Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY)

Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY) saw unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Investors purchased 1,025 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,637% compared to the average volume of 59 put options.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SGRY. Benchmark increased their price objective on Surgery Partners from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. BidaskClub upgraded Surgery Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on Surgery Partners from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. TheStreet upgraded Surgery Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Surgery Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.06.

In related news, Director Teresa Deluca sold 915 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.75, for a total value of $25,391.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $799,505.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Surgery Partners by 31.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,759,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,352,000 after buying an additional 423,371 shares during the last quarter. Iron Triangle Partners LP grew its stake in Surgery Partners by 10.8% in the third quarter. Iron Triangle Partners LP now owns 750,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,425,000 after purchasing an additional 73,348 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital LLP bought a new position in Surgery Partners in the third quarter worth approximately $16,136,000. FMR LLC bought a new position in Surgery Partners in the first quarter worth approximately $6,029,000. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Surgery Partners in the second quarter worth approximately $5,114,000. 96.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Surgery Partners stock opened at $30.71 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of -11.37 and a beta of 3.36. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.50. Surgery Partners has a 12 month low of $4.00 and a 12 month high of $32.10.

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.18). Surgery Partners had a negative net margin of 5.26% and a negative return on equity of 3.23%. The firm had revenue of $496.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $448.66 million. As a group, analysts predict that Surgery Partners will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Surgery Partners

Surgery Partners, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a network of surgical facilities and related services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Surgical Facility Services, Ancillary Services, and Optical Services. Its surgical facilities comprise ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals that offer non-emergency surgical procedures in various specialties, including gastroenterology, general surgery, ophthalmology, orthopedics, and pain management.

