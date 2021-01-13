Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO)

Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE:CXO) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Investors purchased 10,573 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,639% compared to the average volume of 608 call options.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CXO. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Concho Resources from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Concho Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 20th. US Capital Advisors cut Concho Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Concho Resources from $81.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 target price on shares of Concho Resources in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.99.

Shares of CXO opened at $69.19 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $61.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.98. Concho Resources has a 1-year low of $33.13 and a 1-year high of $91.06.

Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.29. Concho Resources had a negative net margin of 294.71% and a positive return on equity of 8.15%. The company had revenue of $834.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $926.73 million. On average, research analysts predict that Concho Resources will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 6th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Concho Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.23%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Concho Resources during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Concho Resources by 59.5% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,139 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Concho Resources during the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Price Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Concho Resources during the third quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new stake in shares of Concho Resources during the third quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.36% of the company’s stock.

Concho Resources Company Profile

Concho Resources Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company's principal operating areas are located in the Permian Basin of West Texas and southeast New Mexico. As of December 31, 2019, its estimated proved reserves totaled 1.0 billion barrels of oil equivalent.

