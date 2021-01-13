Traders Purchase High Volume of Orbital Energy Group Call Options (NASDAQ:OEG)

Orbital Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:OEG) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock investors purchased 19,681 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,461% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,261 call options.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Orbital Energy Group stock. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in Orbital Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:OEG) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 65,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.22% of Orbital Energy Group at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 33.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Orbital Energy Group alerts:

NASDAQ OEG traded down $0.32 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.12. 476,993 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,335,046. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.19. The company has a market cap of $126.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.83 and a beta of 1.30. Orbital Energy Group has a 1-year low of $0.45 and a 1-year high of $4.91.

Orbital Energy Group (NASDAQ:OEG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $13.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.70 million. Orbital Energy Group had a negative net margin of 47.16% and a negative return on equity of 71.85%. Equities research analysts expect that Orbital Energy Group will post -0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OEG has been the topic of several research reports. B. Riley lowered Orbital Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Orbital Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th.

Orbital Energy Group Company Profile

Orbital Energy Group, Inc engages in the design, installation, and commissioning of industrial gas sampling, measurement, and delivery systems for energy, power, and processing markets in the United States and the United Kingdom. It also provides engineering, construction, maintenance, and emergency response solutions to the power, utilities, and midstream markets; and engineering, procurement, and construction services in the renewable energy industry The company, formerly known as CUI Global, Inc, was founded in 1998 and is based in Houston, Texas.

Featured Article: What is the Producer Price Index (PPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Orbital Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orbital Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.