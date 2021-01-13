Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) Receives $129.25 Average PT from Brokerages

Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-three research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have issued a hold recommendation, six have issued a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $129.25.

TT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America cut Trane Technologies from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $155.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Trane Technologies from $122.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Trane Technologies from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. BidaskClub upgraded Trane Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on Trane Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Get Trane Technologies alerts:

In other Trane Technologies news, EVP Marcia J. Avedon sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.26, for a total transaction of $2,324,160.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 125,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,180,015.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael W. Lamach sold 232,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.81, for a total value of $33,612,573.15. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 373,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,075,529.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 12.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,777,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,306,397,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162,420 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 181.5% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,091,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,377,000 after buying an additional 703,868 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 194.3% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 875,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,135,000 after buying an additional 577,866 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 16.6% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,056,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,650,000 after buying an additional 435,412 shares during the period. Finally, Meyer Handelman Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies during the third quarter worth $39,783,000. Institutional investors own 81.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TT traded down $0.99 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $150.95. The stock had a trading volume of 32,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,500,238. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $144.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.41. Trane Technologies has a twelve month low of $70.00 and a twelve month high of $154.43. The company has a market cap of $36.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.96, a PEG ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 1.08.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.38. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 18.82% and a net margin of 6.76%. The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Trane Technologies will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trane Technologies Company Profile

Trane Technologies plc provides climate control solutions for buildings, homes, and transportation. It offers offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration products; large and light commercial unitary products;motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

Featured Article: Cost of Equity

Receive News & Ratings for Trane Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trane Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.