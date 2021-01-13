TransAlta Co. (TA.TO) (TSE:TA) Upgraded to Outperform by CIBC

TransAlta Co. (TA.TO) (TSE:TA) (NYSE:TAC) was upgraded by research analysts at CIBC from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a C$13.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of C$10.00. CIBC’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 16.70% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on TransAlta Co. (TA.TO) from C$8.00 to C$10.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. National Bank Financial cut their target price on TransAlta Co. (TA.TO) from C$11.00 to C$10.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$11.75.

Shares of TA traded up C$0.40 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$11.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 980,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,112,666. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$9.39 and its 200-day moving average is C$8.61. TransAlta Co. has a 52-week low of C$5.32 and a 52-week high of C$11.23. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.13.

TransAlta Co. (TA.TO) (TSE:TA) (NYSE:TAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported C($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.02) by C($0.48). The company had revenue of C$514.00 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that TransAlta Co. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other TransAlta Co. (TA.TO) news, Senior Officer Dawn Elizabeth De Lima sold 65,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.93, for a total transaction of C$583,884.66. Following the sale, the insider now owns 85,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$761,987.34. Also, Senior Officer Brett Gellner sold 102,298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.03, for a total transaction of C$923,750.94. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$21,509.46. Insiders sold a total of 202,698 shares of company stock valued at $1,836,986 in the last three months.

TransAlta Co. (TA.TO) Company Profile

TransAlta Corporation operates as non-regulated electricity generation and energy marketing company in Canada, the United States, and Western Australia. It operates through Canadian Coal, U.S. Coal, Canadian Gas, Australian Gas, Wind and Solar, Hydro, and Energy Marketing segments. The company generates and markets electricity through various generation fuels, such as coal, natural gas, water, solar, and wind.

