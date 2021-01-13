TravelNote 24-Hour Volume Hits $8.00 (TVNT)

TravelNote (CURRENCY:TVNT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 13th. TravelNote has a market capitalization of $11,439.31 and approximately $8.00 worth of TravelNote was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, TravelNote has traded down 55.4% against the dollar. One TravelNote coin can currently be bought for about $0.0053 or 0.00000015 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get TravelNote alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002824 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000855 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 23.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.26 or 0.00028976 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.47 or 0.00111444 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $92.44 or 0.00261020 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.48 or 0.00063468 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000704 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.81 or 0.00061569 BTC.

TravelNote Coin Profile

TravelNote’s total supply is 2,333,333 coins and its circulating supply is 2,153,333 coins. TravelNote’s official Twitter account is @TravelNote2 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for TravelNote is ico.travelnote.io

Buying and Selling TravelNote

TravelNote can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TravelNote directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TravelNote should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TravelNote using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TravelNote Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TravelNote and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.