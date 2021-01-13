Tremont Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:TRMT) Short Interest Up 383.3% in December

Tremont Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:TRMT) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a growth of 383.3% from the December 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 42,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of Tremont Mortgage Trust stock opened at $3.91 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 14.89, a current ratio of 14.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.29. Tremont Mortgage Trust has a fifty-two week low of $1.63 and a fifty-two week high of $6.86. The firm has a market cap of $32.46 million, a P/E ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.59.

Tremont Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:TRMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. Tremont Mortgage Trust had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 60.51%.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 16th.

About Tremont Mortgage Trust

Tremont Mortgage Trust, a real estate investment trust (REIT), focuses on originating and investing in first mortgage loans secured by middle market and transitional commercial real estate in the United States. The company qualifies as a REIT for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

