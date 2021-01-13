Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) Shares Down 9.2%

Trevena, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVN) fell 9.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $2.21 and last traded at $2.18. 4,877,343 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 30% from the average session volume of 3,747,138 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.40.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TRVN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Trevena from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. BidaskClub upgraded Trevena from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.44.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.29. The company has a market cap of $342.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.75 and a beta of 2.73.

Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04). The business had revenue of $3.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.00 million. As a group, analysts expect that Trevena, Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Trevena during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $146,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Trevena by 50.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 22,516 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 7,516 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in Trevena by 315.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 77,817 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 59,081 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Trevena by 65.6% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 122,734 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 48,610 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trevena in the second quarter valued at about $127,000. 14.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trevena, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel medicines for patients affected by central nervous system disorders. Its product candidates include Oliceridine injection, a G protein biased mu-opioid receptor (MOR) ligand that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the management of moderate-to-severe acute pain where intravenous administration is warranted; TRV250, a G protein biased delta-opioid receptor agonist that has completed Phase I clinical study for the treatment of acute migraine; TRV734, a small molecule G protein biased ligand of the MOR that has completed Phase I clinical study for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute and chronic pain; TRV027 for the treatment of acute heart failure; and TRV045, a novel S1P modulator for managing chronic pain.

