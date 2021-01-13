Tricon Residential Inc. (TCN.TO) (TSE:TCN) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.01

Tricon Residential Inc. (TCN.TO) (TSE:TCN)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01, with a volume of 311713 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$11.28.

TCN has been the subject of several analyst reports. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Tricon Residential Inc. (TCN.TO) from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Tricon Residential Inc. (TCN.TO) from C$12.50 to C$13.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Tricon Residential Inc. (TCN.TO) from C$11.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Tricon Residential Inc. (TCN.TO) from C$12.00 to C$13.50 in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Tricon Residential Inc. (TCN.TO) from C$12.50 to C$13.50 in a research report on Friday, November 13th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 262.83, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$11.31 and its 200-day moving average is C$10.71. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.17 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.04.

Tricon Residential Inc. (TCN.TO) (TSE:TCN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported C$0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$0.14. The firm had revenue of C$161.40 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tricon Residential Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2,488.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. Tricon Residential Inc. (TCN.TO)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.73%.

In other news, Director Gary Berman bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$10.87 per share, for a total transaction of C$54,350.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 923,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$10,034,988.34.

Tricon Residential Inc. (TCN.TO) Company Profile (TSE:TCN)

Tricon Capital Group Inc is a principal investor and asset manager primarily focused on rental housing in North America. The firm invests in a portfolio of single-family rental homes, multi-family rental apartments and for-sale housing assets, and manages third-party capital in connection with its investments.

