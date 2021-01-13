trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “trivago N.V. is a technology company. It provides internet-related services and products in the fields of hotels, lodging and metasearch. trivago N.V. is based in Duesseldorf, Germany. “

Get trivago alerts:

A number of other research firms also recently commented on TRVG. Mizuho increased their price objective on trivago from $1.85 to $2.30 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of trivago from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 1st. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of trivago from $1.50 to $2.20 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of trivago from $2.10 to $2.20 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded trivago from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.06.

Shares of NASDAQ TRVG traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.27. The company had a trading volume of 19,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 892,766. trivago has a twelve month low of $1.25 and a twelve month high of $3.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.27 and its 200-day moving average is $1.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $798.72 million, a PE ratio of -3.11 and a beta of 1.30.

trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.01. trivago had a negative return on equity of 2.46% and a negative net margin of 40.93%. The firm had revenue of $70.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.99 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that trivago will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TRVG. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in trivago by 73.3% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 160,584 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 67,912 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of trivago by 242.3% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 63,330 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 44,827 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of trivago by 13,244.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 35,229 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 34,965 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.55% of the company’s stock.

trivago Company Profile

trivago N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates a hotel and accommodation search platform. It offers online meta-search for hotels and accommodation through online travel agencies, hotel chains, and independent hotels. The company provides access to its platform through 54 localized websites and apps in 32 languages.

See Also: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on trivago (TRVG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for trivago Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for trivago and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.