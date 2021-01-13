TRON Price Tops $0.0292 on Major Exchanges (TRX)

TRON (CURRENCY:TRX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 13th. One TRON coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0292 or 0.00000084 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, TRON has traded 3.4% lower against the dollar. TRON has a total market capitalization of $2.09 billion and $1.22 billion worth of TRON was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Velas (VLX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0331 or 0.00000096 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0378 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000353 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000967 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded up 27.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001322 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000461 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000024 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0646 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000014 BTC.

TRON Profile

TRON (CRYPTO:TRX) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 28th, 2017. TRON’s total supply is 100,850,743,812 coins and its circulating supply is 71,659,657,369 coins. TRON’s official Twitter account is @tronfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. TRON’s official website is tron.network. The Reddit community for TRON is /r/Tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for TRON is medium.com/@Tronfoundation.

TRON Coin Trading

TRON can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TRON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TRON should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TRON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

