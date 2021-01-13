TRUE Private Wealth Advisors Buys 90 Shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) by 8.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,098 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Dover were worth $138,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp lifted its stake in shares of Dover by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 5,597 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $606,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Dover by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 5,583 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $605,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its stake in shares of Dover by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 4,060 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dover by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 629 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Dover by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 8,768 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $949,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Dover alerts:

DOV opened at $129.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $18.68 billion, a PE ratio of 28.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Dover Co. has a 52 week low of $62.95 and a 52 week high of $130.41. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $124.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.11.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.28. Dover had a return on equity of 26.73% and a net margin of 10.02%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Dover Co. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.495 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 27th. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. Dover’s payout ratio is 33.39%.

DOV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on Dover from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Wolfe Research downgraded Dover from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $122.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Dover from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $134.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Dover from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Dover from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Dover currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.18.

In other Dover news, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 489 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.05, for a total transaction of $56,748.45. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,506 shares in the company, valued at $290,821.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 23,135 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total transaction of $2,915,010.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 61,495 shares of company stock valued at $7,620,627. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Dover Company Profile

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides aftermarket vehicle services, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, bearings, drives, electric monitoring, and fluid dispensing systems.

Featured Story: Return On Assets

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV).

Receive News & Ratings for Dover Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dover and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.