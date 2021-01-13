TRUE Private Wealth Advisors Has $51,000 Stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 82.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 224 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Cummins were worth $51,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMI. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Cummins during the 2nd quarter worth about $79,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Cummins by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 82,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,349,000 after purchasing an additional 6,415 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cummins by 136.7% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 2,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cummins by 44.7% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,991,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,099,000 after purchasing an additional 615,357 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cummins by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. 81.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CMI shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Cummins in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $255.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Cummins in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $235.00 price objective on shares of Cummins in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on Cummins from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Cummins from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cummins currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $212.95.

Shares of CMI opened at $242.03 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $226.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $211.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.09. Cummins Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.03 and a 52 week high of $244.67.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $3.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $1.16. Cummins had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 8.12%. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.83 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 11.39 earnings per share for the current year.

About Cummins

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, products worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

