TRUE Private Wealth Advisors Sells 9,586 Shares of Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA)

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lowered its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) by 57.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,234 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 9,586 shares during the quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Plains All American Pipeline were worth $59,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PAA. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Plains All American Pipeline by 12.9% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 49,052,981 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $293,337,000 after buying an additional 5,618,807 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in Plains All American Pipeline by 37.3% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 12,101,638 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $72,367,000 after buying an additional 3,289,316 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 48.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,804,995 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $28,734,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565,950 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,465,799 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $62,586,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,681,000. 46.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Chris Temple sold 31,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.79, for a total transaction of $274,687.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PAA stock opened at $10.18 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $7.42 billion, a PE ratio of -3.45 and a beta of 2.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.80 and a 200-day moving average of $7.65. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. has a one year low of $3.00 and a one year high of $19.05.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.19). Plains All American Pipeline had a positive return on equity of 17.85% and a negative net margin of 7.01%. The business had revenue of $5.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. Plains All American Pipeline’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.07%. Plains All American Pipeline’s payout ratio is 28.69%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PAA shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Plains All American Pipeline from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.47.

Plains All American Pipeline Company Profile

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation, storage, terminalling, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics.

