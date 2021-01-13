Truist Securiti Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti lowered their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of TransDigm Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday, January 11th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Ciarmoli now anticipates that the aerospace company will post earnings of $1.47 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.50. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for TransDigm Group’s Q3 2021 earnings at $2.73 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $3.44 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $15.69 EPS.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The aerospace company reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.94. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 25.74% and a net margin of 14.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.62 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on TDG. ValuEngine cut TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on TransDigm Group from $500.00 to $630.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Truist raised their price objective on TransDigm Group from $375.00 to $465.00 in a research report on Friday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on TransDigm Group from $510.00 to $635.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised TransDigm Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $563.63.

Shares of NYSE TDG opened at $617.91 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $604.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $513.83. TransDigm Group has a 52 week low of $200.06 and a 52 week high of $673.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.64 billion, a PE ratio of 50.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 1.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in TransDigm Group by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,639,957 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,729,417,000 after acquiring an additional 47,455 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 40.7% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,169,663 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,401,150,000 after purchasing an additional 917,414 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,209,774 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,049,908,000 after purchasing an additional 80,854 shares during the last quarter. Stockbridge Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stockbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,554,497 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $738,573,000 after purchasing an additional 133,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alkeon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 552,019 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $262,275,000 after purchasing an additional 105,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.61% of the company’s stock.

In other TransDigm Group news, Chairman W Nicholas Howley sold 3,235 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $608.10, for a total transaction of $1,967,203.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 9,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.29, for a total value of $5,942,871.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 11,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,751,461.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 86,600 shares of company stock valued at $51,748,302. 8.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

