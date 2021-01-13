Truist Securiti Weighs in on RBC Bearings Incorporated’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:ROLL)

RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) – Truist Securiti boosted their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for RBC Bearings in a report released on Monday, January 11th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Ciarmoli now anticipates that the industrial products company will earn $3.94 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.90.

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.04. RBC Bearings had a net margin of 16.86% and a return on equity of 10.82%. The company had revenue of $146.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research analysts have also commented on ROLL. BidaskClub lowered shares of RBC Bearings from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of RBC Bearings from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Truist upgraded shares of RBC Bearings from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $118.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RBC Bearings from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.50.

NASDAQ:ROLL opened at $186.12 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 6.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. RBC Bearings has a twelve month low of $77.63 and a twelve month high of $189.64. The stock has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.27 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $178.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $142.89.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,092 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings by 5,015.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,962 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 4,865 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings by 827.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 101,102 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,551,000 after purchasing an additional 90,200 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 50,276 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,739,000 after purchasing an additional 9,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings by 539.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 12,076 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,619,000 after purchasing an additional 10,188 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.30% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Michael J. Hartnett sold 7,301 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.43, for a total value of $1,280,814.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Edward Stewart sold 917 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.84, for a total value of $163,996.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 60,291 shares of company stock valued at $10,234,296 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in North America, Europe, Asia, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings, and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings that are primarily used to rectify inevitable misalignments in various mechanical components, such as aircraft controls, helicopter rotors, or in heavy mining and construction equipment.

