Tufin Software Technologies (NYSE:TUFN) Downgraded to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Tufin Software Technologies (NYSE:TUFN) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Tufin Software Technologies from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Tufin Software Technologies in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. They issued a neutral rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tufin Software Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. BidaskClub raised shares of Tufin Software Technologies from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a buy rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Tufin Software Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Tufin Software Technologies presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $11.25.

Tufin Software Technologies stock opened at $15.90 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.95 and a 200-day moving average of $9.41. The firm has a market cap of $515.73 million, a P/E ratio of -13.47 and a beta of 1.54. Tufin Software Technologies has a 1-year low of $5.79 and a 1-year high of $16.22.

Tufin Software Technologies (NYSE:TUFN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $25.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.59 million. Tufin Software Technologies had a negative net margin of 41.27% and a negative return on equity of 45.40%. Tufin Software Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.17) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Tufin Software Technologies will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TUFN. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tufin Software Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $98,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Tufin Software Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $130,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Tufin Software Technologies by 36.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 4,619 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Tufin Software Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of Tufin Software Technologies by 21.2% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 20,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. 40.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tufin Software Technologies

Tufin Software Technologies Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based solutions primarily in the United States, Israel, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, Germany, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides SecureTrack, which enables security administrators to define and manage a centralized security policy, minimize the attack surface, and ensure continuous compliance across the network; SecureChange that is used to assess, provision, and verify security configuration changes across physical networks and cloud platforms, while maintaining security and compliance; and SecureApp, which is used to define, manage, and monitor network connectivity for their applications.

