Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (TRQ.TO) (TSE:TRQ) Shares Down 22.9%

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (TRQ.TO) (TSE:TRQ) (NYSE:TRQ) was down 22.9% on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$13.77 and last traded at C$14.16. Approximately 402,411 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 16% from the average daily volume of 347,210 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$18.36.

The company has a market cap of C$3.13 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.70. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$15.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$6.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.55, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 3.17.

Get Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (TRQ.TO) alerts:

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (TRQ.TO) (TSE:TRQ) (NYSE:TRQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 13th. The company reported C$0.85 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$352.49 million during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. will post 1.9699999 EPS for the current year.

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. It primarily develops and operates the Oyu Tolgoi copper-gold mine located in southern Mongolia. The company was formerly known as Ivanhoe Mines Ltd.

Featured Story: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (TRQ.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (TRQ.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.