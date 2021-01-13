TurtleNetwork Achieves Market Capitalization of $535,828.94 (TN)

TurtleNetwork (CURRENCY:TN) traded 11.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 13th. TurtleNetwork has a market capitalization of $535,828.94 and approximately $78.00 worth of TurtleNetwork was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, TurtleNetwork has traded 5.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One TurtleNetwork coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0061 or 0.00000018 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001908 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded up 31.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0324 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Sierracoin (SIERRA) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Affil Coin (AC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00009237 BTC.

TurtleNetwork Coin Profile

TN is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on August 4th, 2018. TurtleNetwork’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 88,335,911 coins. TurtleNetwork’s official message board is www.turtlenetwork.eu/#blog. TurtleNetwork’s official website is www.turtlenetwork.eu. The Reddit community for TurtleNetwork is https://reddit.com/r/TurtleNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TurtleNetwork’s official Twitter account is @TurtleNetworkTN and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Turtle Network claims to be an Open, Public, Trusted, Secure, Distributed Blockchain Network for Everyone. The Turtle Network includes multiple components, TurtleNetwork (TN) coin as the underlying utility asset, Nodes for Decentralized Security & Governance, Explorer for Distributed Ledger Transparency, Decentralized Exchange (DEX) for Trading, Wallet for Accessibility & Token Issuance, Smart Contracts for trustless blockchain-based, programmable contracts, Gateways for network Interoperability, BlackTurtle BVBA for regulatory Compliance & a Community for Collaboration and Engagement. The TurtleNetwork brand of expanding services includes the TurtleNetwork (TN) token, Turtle Network, BlackTurtleNode & the TurtleNodeBot. Turtle Network also develops and maintains its portfolio of revenue-generating focused Apps, notification bots & trading tools on Waves Platform & Turtle Network. TurtleNode (TN) to TurtleNetwork (TN) SWAP Guide on Waves Platform. YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCzbSukzGRKxpNov6yp4275w. “

Buying and Selling TurtleNetwork

TurtleNetwork can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TurtleNetwork directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TurtleNetwork should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TurtleNetwork using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

