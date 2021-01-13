Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on TWLO. Argus increased their price objective on Twilio from $310.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Twilio from $270.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Macquarie assumed coverage on Twilio in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Twilio from $350.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Twilio from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $336.96.

Shares of Twilio stock traded down $6.45 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $368.70. The company had a trading volume of 75,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,698,928. Twilio has a one year low of $68.06 and a one year high of $375.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $339.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $281.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 7.29 and a quick ratio of 7.29. The firm has a market cap of $55.66 billion, a PE ratio of -137.06 and a beta of 1.63.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.08. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.04% and a negative net margin of 26.77%. The firm had revenue of $447.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $407.20 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Twilio will post -1.47 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Donna Dubinsky sold 505 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.52, for a total value of $163,377.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO George Hu sold 9,082 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.09, for a total value of $2,988,795.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 183,884 shares of company stock worth $60,622,562. Insiders own 6.68% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Twilio by 44.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,340,017 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,813,645,000 after buying an additional 2,264,733 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Twilio by 5.1% in the third quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 2,564,617 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $633,691,000 after buying an additional 123,366 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Twilio by 17.0% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,445,494 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $357,167,000 after buying an additional 210,365 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Twilio by 216.7% during the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 998,127 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $248,534,000 after purchasing an additional 682,948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Twilio by 0.5% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 906,816 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $224,065,000 after purchasing an additional 4,741 shares during the last quarter. 84.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

