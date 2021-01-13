Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.30 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) will post $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Twelve analysts have provided estimates for Twitter’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.21 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.46. Twitter posted earnings per share of $0.25 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Twitter will report full year earnings of ($0.73) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.82) to ($0.61). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.71 to $1.47. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Twitter.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.26. Twitter had a negative net margin of 32.54% and a negative return on equity of 12.17%. The business had revenue of $936.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $773.16 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TWTR. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on Twitter from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Pivotal Research boosted their price target on shares of Twitter from $59.75 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Twitter from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on shares of Twitter from $52.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Twitter from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.51.

In related news, insider Michael Montano sold 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.50, for a total transaction of $120,375.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Omid Kordestani sold 82,209 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.89, for a total transaction of $3,690,362.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 318,168 shares of company stock worth $14,285,823. Corporate insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mirova purchased a new stake in shares of Twitter in the third quarter valued at $33,000. JBF Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Twitter in the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. CX Institutional boosted its stake in Twitter by 48.7% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,051 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Twitter during the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Twitter by 189.3% in the third quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,299 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Twitter stock opened at $47.04 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 10.10 and a current ratio of 10.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $51.25 and its 200 day moving average is $43.24. Twitter has a one year low of $20.00 and a one year high of $56.11. The stock has a market cap of $37.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.34 and a beta of 0.81.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States and internationally. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

