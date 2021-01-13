Typerium (TYPE) Price Hits $0.0003 on Major Exchanges

Typerium (CURRENCY:TYPE) traded 15.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 13th. Over the last seven days, Typerium has traded down 41.2% against the U.S. dollar. Typerium has a total market cap of $427,979.33 and approximately $182.00 worth of Typerium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Typerium token can now be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Typerium alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.60 or 0.00043584 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00005716 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $138.67 or 0.00387443 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.74 or 0.00041191 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0686 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,505.88 or 0.04207340 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002796 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.85 or 0.00013564 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002794 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Typerium Token Profile

Typerium (TYPE) is a token. Typerium’s total supply is 1,865,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,624,839,391 tokens. Typerium’s official Twitter account is @Typerium_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Typerium is typerium.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Typerium aims to change this by bringing about smoother transactions and a better online experience for both buyers and sellers. Its platform will leverage the Ethereum blockchain and smart-contract functionality to create a universal and decentralized trust and reputation system. This will give each party more information when they conduct transactions, help to reduce fraud and make it easier to resolve any conflict. On top of this, Typerium will have a seamlessly integrated mobile payments solution that takes advantage of the latest technology developments. The Typerium Creative Marketplace will use its own wallet and currency, the TYPE Token, and feature the trust and reputation system, as well as the integrated mobile payment solution mentioned above. Over time, these systems will be expanded to third-party retailers so that they can also take advantage of the increased functionality and lower costs that come from using the Typerium system. “

Typerium Token Trading

Typerium can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Typerium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Typerium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Typerium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Typerium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Typerium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.