Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the sixteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $78.73.

TSN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Tyson Foods from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Piper Sandler raised Tyson Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st.

Shares of TSN traded up $0.15 on Wednesday, reaching $64.16. The stock had a trading volume of 11,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,476,434. Tyson Foods has a twelve month low of $42.57 and a twelve month high of $94.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.36 billion, a PE ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $65.84 and a 200 day moving average of $61.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $11.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.11 billion. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 12.63% and a net margin of 4.26%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a $0.445 dividend. This is a boost from Tyson Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.60%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in Tyson Foods by 1.3% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 13,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 2.8% during the third quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 6,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Tyson Foods by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 20,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,193,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 0.7% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 25,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,518,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 0.7% in the third quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 28,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,706,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.82% of the company’s stock.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products , such as hides and meats.

