Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Stake Lowered by Tatro Capital LLC

Tatro Capital LLC cut its stake in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 11.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,766 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 1,409 shares during the quarter. Tatro Capital LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AXA S.A. acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 221.6% in the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 804 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 67.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on UBER. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. BidaskClub cut shares of Uber Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $40.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $39.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective (up from $46.00) on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.09.

Uber Technologies stock opened at $58.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.25 billion, a PE ratio of -14.49 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $52.36 and its 200-day moving average is $39.61. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.71 and a fifty-two week high of $59.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 38.83% and a negative net margin of 50.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.68) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -3.82 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Tony West sold 2,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.22, for a total transaction of $100,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 263,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,229,755.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Cayman 2 Ltd. Sb sold 38,000,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.46, for a total transaction of $2,031,480,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,329,000 shares of company stock worth $2,049,152,260 over the last 90 days. 8.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Uber Technologies Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications primarily in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services, as well as connect consumers with restaurants and food delivery service providers for meal preparation and delivery services.

