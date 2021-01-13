Ubex Market Cap Hits $703,887.37 (UBEX)

Ubex (CURRENCY:UBEX) traded 15.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 13th. Ubex has a market capitalization of $703,887.37 and approximately $294,112.00 worth of Ubex was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ubex token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Ubex has traded up 31% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00009107 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $91.98 or 0.00266315 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000014 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000024 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000006 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoin Confidential (BC) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000405 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded up 31.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Ubex Token Profile

Ubex (UBEX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 20th, 2018. Ubex’s total supply is 3,973,553,854 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,355,935,102 tokens. The official message board for Ubex is medium.com/ubex . Ubex’s official Twitter account is @ubex_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ubex is www.ubex.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Ubex aims to solve the problem of low confidence in the purchase of digital advertising. Smart contracts allow for making the relationship of advertisers and publishers as transparent and fair as possible, as well as minimizing the risks for all parties. By applying such an approach, Ubex allows passage from the traditional pay per click scheme to the model of payment for targeted actions, the fairest and interesting model for advertisers. “

Ubex Token Trading

Ubex can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ubex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ubex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ubex using one of the exchanges listed above.

