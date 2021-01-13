Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $215.75.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on UI shares. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Ubiquiti from $140.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ubiquiti from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $269.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Ubiquiti in a report on Monday, September 28th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub lowered shares of Ubiquiti from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, BWS Financial boosted their price target on shares of Ubiquiti from $220.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th.

In related news, Director Ronald Sege sold 1,584 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.48, for a total value of $403,096.32. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $403,096.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 86.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new stake in Ubiquiti in the 4th quarter valued at $315,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in Ubiquiti during the 4th quarter worth about $88,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Ubiquiti by 34.0% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Ubiquiti by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 15,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,502,000 after buying an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Ubiquiti during the 3rd quarter worth about $67,000. 8.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UI opened at $253.23 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $263.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $206.38. Ubiquiti has a 52 week low of $110.01 and a 52 week high of $284.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.90 billion, a PE ratio of 43.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.16.

Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $1.02. Ubiquiti had a net margin of 29.61% and a negative return on equity of 131.03%. The firm had revenue of $473.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $314.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.44 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 46.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Ubiquiti will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ubiquiti Inc develops networking technology for service providers, enterprises, and consumers. It develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home, and personal use. Its service provider product platforms offer carrier-class network infrastructure for fixed wireless broadband, wireless backhaul systems, and routing; and enterprise product platforms provide wireless LAN infrastructure, video surveillance products, switching and routing solutions, security gateways, and other WLAN products, as well as offers consumer products under the Ubiquiti Labs brand name.

