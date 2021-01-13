Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $269.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 6.23% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Ubiquiti is benefiting from an increase in direct-to-consumer sales through its web stores and growth in sales to distributors. The company’s excellent global business model, which is flexible and adaptable to evolving changes in markets, helps it to beat challenges and maximize growth. It believes that investments in research and development, inventory and operations management will help expand its addressable market. Ubiquiti is committed to reducing operational costs with a self-sustaining mechanism for product support. However, supply chain disruptions due to the pandemic, including higher tariffs and shipping costs, are concerns. Due to its geographically diverse scale of operations, Ubiquiti is susceptible to macroeconomic challenges. The price-competitive environment and dynamic market with rapidly evolving technologies are other risks.”

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Ubiquiti from $140.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. BidaskClub cut Ubiquiti from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. BWS Financial raised their price objective on Ubiquiti from $220.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Ubiquiti in a report on Monday, September 28th. They set a “sell” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $215.75.

Shares of NYSE:UI opened at $253.23 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $263.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $206.38. The stock has a market cap of $15.90 billion, a PE ratio of 43.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.16. Ubiquiti has a one year low of $110.01 and a one year high of $284.89.

Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $1.02. The firm had revenue of $473.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $314.28 million. Ubiquiti had a negative return on equity of 131.03% and a net margin of 29.61%. Ubiquiti’s quarterly revenue was up 46.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ubiquiti will post 6.3 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Ronald Sege sold 1,584 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.48, for a total value of $403,096.32. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $403,096.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 86.67% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Ubiquiti in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ubiquiti in the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Ubiquiti by 34.0% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Ubiquiti in the third quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Ubiquiti by 65.3% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. 8.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ubiquiti Inc develops networking technology for service providers, enterprises, and consumers. It develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home, and personal use. Its service provider product platforms offer carrier-class network infrastructure for fixed wireless broadband, wireless backhaul systems, and routing; and enterprise product platforms provide wireless LAN infrastructure, video surveillance products, switching and routing solutions, security gateways, and other WLAN products, as well as offers consumer products under the Ubiquiti Labs brand name.

