Ubisoft Entertainment (OTCMKTS:UBSFY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $20.58

Ubisoft Entertainment SA (OTCMKTS:UBSFY)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $20.58 and last traded at $20.31, with a volume of 53653 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.24.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on UBSFY shares. UBS Group cut Ubisoft Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Ubisoft Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ubisoft Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, Benchmark cut Ubisoft Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Ubisoft Entertainment currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.00.

The firm has a market cap of $12.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -962.20 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

Ubisoft Entertainment SA produce, publishes, and distributes video games for consoles, PC, smartphones, and tablets in both physical and digital formats worldwide. The company designs and develops software, including scenarios, layouts, and game rules, as well as develops design tools and game engines.

