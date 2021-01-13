UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.00.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on UBS shares. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st.

Shares of NYSE UBS traded down $0.31 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.05. The company had a trading volume of 133,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,871,489. The company has a market cap of $55.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.21. UBS Group has a 52 week low of $7.48 and a 52 week high of $15.61. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.39 and its 200 day moving average is $12.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.20. UBS Group had a net margin of 15.29% and a return on equity of 8.12%. The company had revenue of $9.02 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that UBS Group will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in UBS Group during the third quarter worth $1,627,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 16.2% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 645,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,198,000 after purchasing an additional 90,000 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 9.0% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 21,925 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,817 shares during the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UBS Group in the third quarter valued at about $118,000. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its holdings in UBS Group by 54.3% during the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 27,523 shares of the bank’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 9,690 shares during the last quarter. 29.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UBS Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional and corporate client worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advisory and solutions to private clients, and high and ultra high net worth clients.

