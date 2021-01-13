UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) Receives $16.00 Average Target Price from Brokerages

UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eighteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on UBS shares. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Monday, November 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of UBS Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Monday, December 7th.

Get UBS Group alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of UBS Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,627,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 645,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,198,000 after buying an additional 90,000 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 21,925 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 1,817 shares in the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of UBS Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $118,000. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 54.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 27,523 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 9,690 shares in the last quarter. 29.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE UBS traded down $0.31 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 133,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,871,489. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.21. UBS Group has a 12 month low of $7.48 and a 12 month high of $15.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.72.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $9.02 billion during the quarter. UBS Group had a net margin of 15.29% and a return on equity of 8.12%. On average, equities analysts forecast that UBS Group will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About UBS Group

UBS Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional and corporate client worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advisory and solutions to private clients, and high and ultra high net worth clients.

Featured Article: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for UBS Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UBS Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.