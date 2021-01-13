UBS Group Analysts Give Carrefour SA (CA.PA) (EPA:CA) a €17.00 Price Target

Carrefour SA (CA.PA) (EPA:CA) has been given a €17.00 ($20.00) price target by equities researchers at UBS Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 9.93% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €14.90 ($17.53) price target on Carrefour SA (CA.PA) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €16.00 ($18.82) target price on Carrefour SA (CA.PA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €17.00 ($20.00) price target on Carrefour SA (CA.PA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €16.77 ($19.73).

CA opened at €15.47 ($18.19) on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €13.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €13.80. Carrefour SA has a one year low of €16.31 ($19.19) and a one year high of €23.68 ($27.86).

Carrefour SA operates stores in various formats and channels in France, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Poland, Romania, Brazil, Argentina, and Taiwan. The company operates hypermarkets, convenience stores, supermarkets, cash and carry stores, and hypercash stores; e-commerce sites and m-commerce channels; and service stations.

