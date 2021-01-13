UBS Group Reaffirms “Neutral” Rating for Spirent Communications (OTCMKTS:SPMYY)

Spirent Communications (OTCMKTS:SPMYY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by research analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Investec raised shares of Spirent Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.00.

OTCMKTS:SPMYY remained flat at $$14.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.17 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.22. Spirent Communications has a 52 week low of $7.23 and a 52 week high of $15.95.

Spirent Communications plc provides solutions to develop devices and equipment and to operate networks worldwide. The company operates through Networks & Security, Lifecycle Service Assurance, and Connected Devices segments. The Networks & Security segment develops performance and security test systems to accelerate the development of new devices, networks, and applications for high-speed Ethernet/IP, mobile, and global satellite navigation systems.

