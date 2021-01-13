UNICORN Token (UNI) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $19.00

UNICORN Token (CURRENCY:UNI) traded down 47.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 13th. One UNICORN Token token can currently be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. UNICORN Token has a market cap of $18,555.17 and approximately $19.00 worth of UNICORN Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, UNICORN Token has traded 44.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Uniswap (UNI) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.81 or 0.00016745 BTC.
- Doctors Coin (DRS) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00002048 BTC.
- Parachute (PAR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000012 BTC.
- MintCoin (MINT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0337 or 0.00000097 BTC.
- HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000019 BTC.
- Rupee (RUP) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC.
- Peony (PNY) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000034 BTC.
- MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded 24.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- ACoconut (AC) traded 29% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001381 BTC.
UNICORN Token Token Profile
According to CryptoCompare, “Uniswap is a protocol for exchanging ERC-20 tokens on Ethereum. It eliminates trusted intermediaries and unnecessary forms of rent extraction, allowing for fast, efficient trading. Where it makes tradeoffs decentralization, censorship resistance, and security are prioritized. Uniswap is open-source software licensed under GPL. The introduction of UNI (ERC-20) on September 16th, 2020 enables shared community ownership and a vibrant, diverse, and dedicated governance system, which will actively guide the protocol towards the future. 1 billion UNI have been minted at genesis and will become accessible over the course of 4 years. A perpetual inflation rate of 2% per year will start after 4 years, ensuring continued participation and contribution to Uniswap at the expense of passive UNI holders. Uniswap has embraced the tenets of neutrality and trust minimization: it is crucial that governance is constrained to where it is strictly necessary. With this in mind, the Uniswap governance framework is limited to contributing to both protocol development and usage as well as the development of the broader Uniswap ecosystem. In doing so, UNI officially enshrines Uniswap as publicly-owned and self-sustainable infrastructure while continuing to carefully protect its indestructible and autonomous qualities. “
Buying and Selling UNICORN Token
UNICORN Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UNICORN Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UNICORN Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase UNICORN Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
