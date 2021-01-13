Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Monday, AnalystRatings.net reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Union Pacific from $220.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Union Pacific from $225.00 to $223.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Union Pacific from $227.00 to $220.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Union Pacific from $138.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Union Pacific from $198.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Union Pacific presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.38.

UNP stock opened at $218.64 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50-day moving average is $205.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $193.34. Union Pacific has a 1 year low of $105.08 and a 1 year high of $221.28.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The railroad operator reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.54% and a return on equity of 32.45%. Union Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.22 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Union Pacific will post 7.93 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CFO4Life Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 2,392 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Thomasville National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 2.2% in the third quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 2,467 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $486,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 0.6% in the third quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 8,503 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,674,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 8.8% in the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 680 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 1.7% in the third quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 3,589 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $707,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 78.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

